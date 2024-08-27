Kavveri Telecom Products Limited announced today, the development of a new “8 port Dual Band Panel Antenna” for cellular networks in Australia. This product, designed for dual band applications in 2 GHz and 3 GHz frequency bands, is claimed to be the first of its kind globally. Managing Director Shivakumar Reddy stated that this innovation should enhance the company’s visibility in Australian markets.

Kavveri Telecom Products Limited is under the Periodic Call Auction System (PCAS) Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) Stage 2.

Kavveri Telecom, a wireless products manufacturer, specializes in hardware for telecom, defense, and space industries. The company produces a range of wireless products operating up to 18 GHz frequency, including antennas, RF components, filters, combiners, and repeaters.

This development aligns with Kavveri Telecom’s focus on providing advanced wireless solutions.