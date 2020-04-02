Companies

Kaya Clinic to scale-up production of hand sanitizers

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

The demand for hand sanitizers has risen amid Covid-19 outbreak.

Kaya Clinic boosts the production of hand sanitizers in India amid coronavirus outbreak. According to the company, this decision has been taken after witnessing an exponential surge in the requirement of sanitizers, especially at hospitals, other health-care facilities, and municipalities.

Addressing the urgent requirement, Rajeev Nair, CEO, Kaya Ltd. said: “It’s definitely an ‘all-hands-on-deck’ moment to overcome this crisis together. We have diverted a significant share of our speciality chemical manufacturing capacity towards the production of hand sanitizers as a part of our on-going efforts towards COVID-19 response.”

He added that the company has also introduced a 90 ml variant to meet the surge. The sanitizers would be priced nominally as per statutory regulations.

Nair mentioned that the company sold 49,000 units of the 50 ml sanitizer in 2019. However, it has experienced a rise in demand in the previous two months. To meet the current surge, the company has decided to scale up the production to 5 lakh units per month from April 1 onwards.

He added: “The company had planned to increase production further and is ensuring that these products reach pharmacies & medical stores immediately to benefit the end consumer.”

