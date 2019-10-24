KCCI to support start-ups focussed on coastal Karnataka

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, is working to establish a start-up cell focussed on solutions to address problems of coastal Karnataka.
Isaac Vas, President of KCCI, said that the chamber is planning to set up a native start-up cell to support and fund entrepreneurs from Dakshina Kannada district to solve the problems facing the region and build them into gainful businesses and industries. A dedicated team has been formed to spearhead this initiative and work with academic institutions on various fronts, he said.
Such a collaboration will also help students awareness and make them employment ready in trade and industries.
Vas said that more than 100 IT (information technology) and IT-enabled service (ITES) companies are operating in Mangaluru.
There is a need to build an IT park with affordable rentals where all these companies can operate and expand and have enough space for their natural growth in the city. He said that such an IT park would also help larger IT and ITES companies to set up their units in Mangaluru.
KCCI’s efforts in the recent past have resulted in the establishment of CEOL (Centre for Entrepreneurship Opportunities and Learning), an incubation centre for IT and ITES start-ups in Mangaluru, he said, adding that the chamber’s efforts this year will be to take up the future needs of this centre and work with the administration to develop IT infrastructure in the city.
