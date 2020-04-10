KCP Engineers donates ₹61 lakh for Covid-19 relief

Coimbatore based construction company KCP Engineers Pvt Ltd has donated ₹61 lakh for Covid-19 relief measures.

K Chandra Prakash, Managing Director, KCP Engineers handed over a cheque for ₹51 lakhs to the Minister of Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme S P Velumani and another ₹10 lakhs to Coimbatore Corporation towards purchase of sanitary spraying machines.

He said that the company was implementing various measures including shelter for migrant workers, providing food, clothing and medicine, educational assistance to children of workers community and equipments for sanitary workers