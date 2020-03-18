Companies

KEC International bags orders worth ₹1,047 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group company, has won orders worth ₹1,047 crore across its various businesses.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major’s transmission and distribution and SAE Towers units has secured orders of ₹669 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, West Asia and the Americas.

“The orders in T&D will enable us to further strengthen our portfolio in the international markets,” said KEC International Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vimal Kejriwal in a regulator filing.

Its civil business has secured orders of ₹153 crore for defence (setting up a data centre) and residential projects in India, the regulatory filing added.

Its solar business has secured orders worth ₹104 crore for projects in India and West Asia, while the cables business has secured orders of ₹121 crore for various types of cables and cabling projects.

KEC International
