KEC International wins new orders worth ₹1,245 crore

KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC company, has secured new orders worth ₹1,245 crore across its various businesses.

Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO, KEC International Ltd, said, “With these orders, our total order inflow for FY21 stands at ₹11,876 crore with a YOY growth of 5 per cent despite the challenging environment. Our Railway order book continues to grow with orders in both conventional and new areas. The EPC order in Americas, secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers, further strengthens our order book in that region.”

The RPG Group company has won orders of ₹629 crore for Transmission & Distribution (T&D) projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also won orders worth ₹446 crore in technologically enabled and conventional segments in India.

Further, the company also secured orders of ₹107 crore for infra works in the Defence and industrial segments in India, and ₹63 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.