KEC International wins new orders worth ₹1,245 crore

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC company, has secured new orders worth ₹1,245 crore across its various businesses.
Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO, KEC International Ltd, said, “With these orders, our total order inflow for FY21 stands at ₹11,876 crore with a YOY growth of 5 per cent despite the challenging environment. Our Railway order book continues to grow with orders in both conventional and new areas. The EPC order in Americas, secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers, further strengthens our order book in that region.”
The RPG Group company has won orders of ₹629 crore for Transmission & Distribution (T&D) projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also won orders worth ₹446 crore in technologically enabled and conventional segments in India.
Further, the company also secured orders of ₹107 crore for infra works in the Defence and industrial segments in India, and ₹63 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...