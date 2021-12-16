Kedaara acquires majority stake in GAVS Technologies

Private Equity firm Kedaara has acquired a significant majority stake in the US-based GAVS Technologies Limited (GAVS), which has a large presence in India, including Chennai.

GAVS is an AI-led digital transformation company that focuses on differentiated managed services and product engineering in verticals like healthcare, retail and BFSI.

Kedaara’s investment will enable GAVS to accelerate business growth by leveraging the global relationships of Kedaara and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a global private equity firm and JV partner of Kedaara, says a release from Kedaara.

Since 2010, GAVS has engaged with BronxCare Health System, a leading healthcare provider in New York, to provide AI-led managed IT services and software support. GAVS’ AI-based Tech-Ops product ZIF.ai resulted in improved IT infrastructure reliability of 99.9 per cent at the hospital and a cost out of almost 30 per cent for BronxCare Health System. In 2020, BronxCare entered into a contract for another 10 years, with GAVS.

Sumit Ganguli, CEO of GAVS said, “Kedaara has significant experience in scaling businesses while retaining the entrepreneurial ethos in the portfolio companies.” Kedaara and CD&R will be the ideal partners for GAVS’ clients, employees, and its stated values, the release said.