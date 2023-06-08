Kellogg India and Hershey India have collaborated to launch Kellogg’s Hershey’s Chocos, at a time when Kellogg India is looking to double its business in India over the next four-five years.

In the past, the two packaged food companies have done similar collaborations in Japan and Australia.

Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia, told businessline, “We constantly look at innovations that make breakfast interesting and exciting for kids. We have been working on this product for nearly nine months, and have fine-tuned it with a focus on offering the right level of nutrition and flavours. This concept brings together two brands that are loved by consumers.”

Chocos is Kellogg India’s lead brand in the breakfast cereals space.

In post-pandemic times, household penetration of breakfast cereals has risen steadily. “Our products are currently consumed by nearly 50 million households in the country. We want to double the number and get to about 100 million households in terms of penetration. This will lead to a lot more consumers sampling our products and gradually becoming our regular consumers,” Peres added.

Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India said, “This collaboration combines Hershey’s expertise in creating the best-in-class indulgent chocolate products with Kellogg’s mastery in crafting delicious cereals, and exemplifies our shared commitment to innovation. We see this launch as a great way to extend our brand into new usage occasions and drive trials.”

Meanwhile, talking about macro-economic conditions Peres added, “We have stated our ambition to double the size of our business over the next four-five years and grow the breakfast cereals category. Macro-economic headwinds such as inflation have impacted the category. So we are focused on overcoming some of these headwinds and driving the business forward, he added.