Kennametal India Limited, a supplier of tooling and engineering solutions, reported a profit after tax (PAT) ₹25 crore for the quarter ending on 30 September, up by 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to ₹17.1 crore in Q1FY24.

However, on a sequential basis, the PAT decreased by 17.49 per cent from ₹30.3 crore. The financial performance was supported by growth across its businesses with a focus on share gain initiatives, project solutions and new customer acquisition, according to Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹270.4 crore, 4.8 per cent higher as compared to ₹257.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, driven by volume growth in both the Hard Metal and Machining Solutions Group businesses.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) after exceptional items was ₹33.7 crore against ₹26.2 crore, up by 28.6 per cent over the same quarter last fiscal year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit