Kent unveils system to use discarded water from RO

Water purifiers maker Kent RO says it has worked out a system to reuse the discarded water from reverse osmosis.

It will fit contraptions up to 10 storeys in buildings, so that the discarded water can be redirected to the common overhead tank and reused.

While earlier up to 75 per cent of the water subjected to purification in the reverse osmosis (RO) system went waste, the latest models have brought it down to 50 per cent, said Mahesh Gupta, CMD of Kent RO.

“The RO is designed such that the ratio of usable water has increased from 25 per cent to 50 per cent. The remaining 50 per cent waste water will be collected in overhead tanks installed at the rooftop for further usage.

“We have addressed both the concerns of National Green Tribunal. The water wastage is reduced and the mineral content is also maintained by the use of the technology,” said Gupta.

On the new technology used in the purifier, he said: “We have achieved our goal of reduced water waste by enhancing the life of the membrane. The membrane present in the RO is regularly washed.”

Eko Pro Engineers, a Ghaziabad-based firm, confirmed that Kent’s new RO system has the capacity to pump back the rejected water into overhead tanks. It doesn’t deteriorate the quality of the water in the overhead tank, it added.

Kent claims to be the first company globally to launch an RO system with zero water waste technology.

Existing customers

“The price of the product is almost the same,” said Gupta, adding that only the cost of installation of overhead tanks is additional. “Customers who are already using the old water purifiers of Kent RO can also install the technology,” he added.

Gupta refused to comment on the representations sent to the Ministry of Environment by the RO industry ahead of the Ministry coming out with possible guidelines or a notification to regulate the use of RO.

