Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated Hyatt Regency, the ₹600 crore five-star hotel project in the capital city launched by the LuLu Group and Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Thursday. He hoped the launch will give an impetus to the investment-friendly atmosphere in the state.

The 132-room, eight-floor property is situated on 2.2 acres of land in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram, including a basement car parking area. The ‘Great Hall’ with a capacity to seat 1,000 people and spread out over 10,500 sq ft, will be one of the largest convention centres in the city, a spokesman said.

Presidential suite

One of the main attractions is the 1,650-sq ft presidential suite with all modern state-of-the-art facilities. The design of the suite provides a panoramic view of the city. The multi-level parking facility can accommodate 400 cars and 250 two-wheelers at a time. This is the third faciilty in the state from the promoters, after the Grand Hyatt Kochi and the Hyatt Regency Thrissur.

New hotel in Kozhikode

Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali MA used the occasion to announce the launch of a ₹500-crore Hyatt facility in Kozhikode. The Chief Minister also said the property has addressed a major social-infrastructural gap in the city. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the project will become a turning point in the growth of the city. Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said projects of this nature are crucial for development and progress.

Special guests included ministers PA Muhammad Riyaz, Antony Raju, GR Anil, and V Sivankutty; MP Shashi Tharoor; and MLAs PK Kunjalikutty and Ramesh Chennithala. The Lulu Group was represented by Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director; Saifi Rupawala, CEO; Salim VI, COO; Salim MA, Director; and Jay Shadanandan, Regional Director. Adeeb Ahmed, CEO, Lulu Financial Group, and Nishad MA, CEO, Lulu Group India, were also present at the function.