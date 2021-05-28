Kerala firm launches portable oxygen cylinders for first aid

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Kollam-based Bharat Aerosol Industries has brought out Oxy Secure Booster, a portable oxygen cylinder which acts as a first aid care and provides immediate relief to patients in emergencies.
Priced at ₹680 per cylinder, a user can inhale at least 225 puffs by using the plastic mask fitted in the cylinder. The product--which provides 99 per cent pure oxygen – has a shelf-life of two years and is light-weight at 150 gm.
According to the company, persons with respiratory disorders such as asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) can use the device to get instant relief from breathlessness and suffocation.
Jithu Mohan, Managing Director, Bharat Aerosol Industries, said this was part of the company's efforts to step up the fight against the Covid wave. “It was the second pandemic wave and the decline in oxygen level of Covid patients that prompted me to think of this product. Oxy Secure Booster is only an emergency first aid which can be used as a backup for patients till the time as they reach hospital”, he told BusinessLine.
To design the product, the aerosol manufacturing company has made some technical changes in its production line to make portable oxygen cylinders. For this, it procured 7.5 cubic metre oxygen from big manufacturers and shifted 10 litres of oxygen to small cylinders.
According to Mohan, persons living in high altitudes use such products to maintain oxygen level in the body. The North Indian market is flooded with several such Chinese products but at exorbitant costs. However, it is not certain if it is the industrial or medical oxygen that is used in these portable cylinders, he said.
Asked on the prospect of the product once the Covid threat ends, Mohan said “it can be used as a supportive system for aged and children having respiratory disorders”.
Looking at a pan-India presence for the product, the company is expecting a ₹10 crore sales in the first year of operations. Plans are also on the anvil to cater to the markets of neighbouring countries of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh.
The Palakkad-based Ayur Mantra, an ayurvedic pharmaceutical company has been appointed as the sole distributor for marketing in Kerala.
