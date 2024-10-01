Marking a major step towards becoming a world-class manufacturer of electronic components, Keltron Component Complex Limited (KCCL) has set up India’s first super-capacitor production facility at Kannur.

The first phase of the ₹42-crore project has been completed at a cost of ₹18 crore. It includes essential infrastructure such as dry rooms and production facilities capable of yielding 2,100 capacitors daily. The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Inaugurating the facility on Tuesday, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has proposed to make an additional investment of ₹1000 crore with the objective of making Kerala a hub of electronic equipment manufacturing.

To achieve this objective, he said there is also a need to increase productivity and modernisation of existing units. Keltron, India’s first electronic equipment production unit, can play a major role towards this endeavour.

The State government has come out with a ₹395 crore master plan to modernise Keltron and implementing a scheme to make the Karakulam unit of the company as part of making power electronics products.

It was also decided to set up an IT corridor connecting national highways and plans are also there to set up electronics hardware manufacturing facility at Amballur in Ernakulam, the Chief Minister said adding that an electronic components ecosystem will be formed for the benefit of existing electronics manufacturing companies.

Once fully operational, super-capacitor production facility is expected to generate an annual turnover of ₹22 crore and profit of ₹3 crore by the fourth year. The initiative positions KCCL as a leading manufacturer in the global electronics component industry.

A super-capacitor is a high capacity capacitor whose capacitance is much higher than normal capacitors but with lower voltage limits. It stores up to 100 times more energy per unit volume or mass than electrolytic capacitors. These are being used in number of applications ranging from automotive, renewable energy to electronics.

Industries that can be benefitted include transportation, consumer electronics, renewable energy, defence equipment, space launch vehicles and industrial.