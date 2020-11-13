Kerala Startup Mission inducts 4 startups at Palakkad

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) took onboard four new companies at its incubation centre in Palakkad.
While inducting Speranza Plastic Crafts, Techbhive Interactive, Enbrid Biotech and Brailiant, KSUM also announced organising an incubation programme for a new batch of startups.
The applications for the two-year programme can be submitted at http://pics.startupmission.in on or before November 15.
Also read: Kerala Start-up Mission's Investor Café helps Officekit HR to raise seed fund
The Palakkad centre has been functioning since January this year following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked in November 2018.
As for the new startups onboard, Speranza functions in waste management by converting plastic waste into HDCP tiles. The company has already developed the product; it is now proposing a facility for processing both soft and hard plastic waste into shredded plastic that can be used for various recycled options.
Techbhive is into software and e-commerce, providing a social business platform to hyperlocal businesses that aggregate information such as updates, products, services and deals. Now in the product development stage, the firm aims to enable sellers, store merchants or business professionals to create business/store profile and manage products, services, posts and deals on their own.
Also read: Women Startup Summit 2020 gain key focus in KSUM initiative
Enbird is in the midst of developing a machine that will convert waste (except metals and plastics) into fertilizers in one hour, using thermal digestion and electronic automation. Particularly benefited will be city dwellers.
Brailiant (hardware and electronics sectors) produces a Kindle for the visually-challenged with limited exposure to technology and information. The AI-driven firm, which is in the ‘idea and market research’ stage, aims to convert PDF into Braille and project it in a tablet-like Kindle that facilitates physical touch.
KSUM, besides entrepreneurship development, spearheads incubation activities.
