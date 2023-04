The board of directors of Kesoram Industries is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023.

The company registered a 6 per cent rise in turnover for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 at ₹929 crore. However, it had registered a net loss of ₹27 crore during the quarter.

The company’s scrip opened at ₹61.73 on Friday, down by 0.66 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.