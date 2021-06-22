Kesoram Industries suspends work in rayon factory

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
BK Birla group company Kesoram Industries Ltd on Tuesday suspended work at its rayon factory in West Bengal’s Hooghly district due to fall in demand.
The company management blamed the Covid-19-led disruptions for the slump in demand. Work has been suspended till further notice.
Also read: Kesoram Industries looking to raise ₹1,604 crore via NCD route
"We had to issue a suspension of work as there is no demand for the product due to the Covid-19 situation. If we continue, our loss will triple from current level," a senior company official told PTI.
The company employs 2,500 people in the loss-making rayon plant. The finished products are used in textile and textile decoratives. But the pandemic has led to a sharp slump in the demand for textiles.
The rayon division’s contribution is negligible for the company that is struggling to bring down its ₹1,900- crore debt to a sustainable level.
Kesoram Rayon was established in 1959. The division manufactures quality viscose rayon filament yarn (VFY), and cellulose transparent paper. It also houses a chemical manufacturing unit.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...