Kewal Kiran Clothing net down 11%

Kewal Kiran Clothing, a leading branded apparel company, has reported 11 per cent fall in September quarter net profit at Rs 32 crore against Rs 36 crore logged in same period last year.
Revenue was up nine per cent at Rs 167 crore (Rs 152 crore).
The Board of Directors of the company had declared interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share during the quarter amounting to total dividend of Rs 15 crore during the current year.
Revenue from “Killer” and “Easies by Killer” together increased 23 per cent to Rs 120 crore. The two brands contributed 72 per cent of the total revenues.
Multi-brand outlets continued to have largest share of 43 per cent in total revenues at Rs 71 crore, an increase of 7 per cent, while that of K-Lounge retail stores stood at Rs 29 crore.
Kewalchand Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, said the demand for urban clothing segment continued to grow despite moderation seen across the industries.
The revenue growth in coming quarters should be better led by improvement in demand across branded lifestyle clothing.
The newly launched women’s brand ‘Desi Belle’ is well received. With the festival season round the corner, the company is geared up with exclusive range of festive collection and expecting far better volumes and profitability in third quarter, he said.
Shares of the company were up 0.11 per cent to Rs 1,001 on Thursday.
