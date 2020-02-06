KFC clocks 22% sales growth in India in 2019

Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain KFC, owned by Yum! Brands Inc, has reported a system sales growth of 22 per cent in value terms for calendar 2019 in India. This marked the company’s 13th consecutive quarter of positive sales momentum, as it clocked a system sales growth of 23 per cent in India (quarter ended December 2019), said the firm.

System sales is a metric similar to same-store growth and is determined by sales at outlets operational for at least a year.

Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, said: “The year 2019 was another strong year for the brand, as we continued to drive sales momentum and add more KFC outlets to our restaurant portfolio. The fundamentals of the brand remain strong, built with a clear focus on core innovation. We continue to believe in the India story and are optimistic about building the KFC brand for the long term.”

He further said the company is committed to move out of all customer-facing plastic by 2020 and significant progress has been made in the past year in this regard.

Besides KFC, Yum! Brands also runs restaurants under the brands Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Pizza Hut reported a system sales growth of 8 per cent for 2019. The company did not reveal growth figures for Taco Bell in India.

Taco Bell upbeat

Ankush Tuli, Managing Director, Taco Bell APAC, said: “India is now the fastest growing market for Taco Bell International, and is on track to be the largest market outside of the US.”

“The brand continues to gain significant momentum on the back of breakthrough innovations in 2019. With Burman Hospitality Pvt Ltd appointed as the master franchisee for India, Taco Bell is well positioned for exciting growth across the country,” he added.