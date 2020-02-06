KFC clocks 22% sales growth in India in 2019

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain KFC, owned by Yum! Brands Inc, has reported a system sales growth of 22 per cent in value terms for calendar 2019 in India. This marked the company’s 13th consecutive quarter of positive sales momentum, as it clocked a system sales growth of 23 per cent in India (quarter ended December 2019), said the firm.
System sales is a metric similar to same-store growth and is determined by sales at outlets operational for at least a year.
Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, said: “The year 2019 was another strong year for the brand, as we continued to drive sales momentum and add more KFC outlets to our restaurant portfolio. The fundamentals of the brand remain strong, built with a clear focus on core innovation. We continue to believe in the India story and are optimistic about building the KFC brand for the long term.”
He further said the company is committed to move out of all customer-facing plastic by 2020 and significant progress has been made in the past year in this regard.
Besides KFC, Yum! Brands also runs restaurants under the brands Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Pizza Hut reported a system sales growth of 8 per cent for 2019. The company did not reveal growth figures for Taco Bell in India.
Ankush Tuli, Managing Director, Taco Bell APAC, said: “India is now the fastest growing market for Taco Bell International, and is on track to be the largest market outside of the US.”
“The brand continues to gain significant momentum on the back of breakthrough innovations in 2019. With Burman Hospitality Pvt Ltd appointed as the master franchisee for India, Taco Bell is well positioned for exciting growth across the country,” he added.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Recently, Bharti Telecom (unlisted) sent payments to its shareholders by way of capital reduction. The shares ...
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...