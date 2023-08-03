Quick-service restaurant KFC India clocked 22 per cent system sales growth in the June quarter. In the quarter under review, Pizza Hut’s India operations clocked system sales growth of 11 per cent. KFC and Pizza Hut brands are owned by Yum! Brands Inc, which released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

“Our performance in the quarter ending June (Q2 2023) has been consistent. Taking forward the momentum, we have recorded 22 per cent system sales growth for India and partner countries. It was an action-packed quarter, as we continued to steadily increase our physical and digital footprint, diversified our offerings, and strengthened our commitment to the planet,” said Moksh Chopra, General Manager, India BMU (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives).

Amidst inflationary pressures, KFC launched new price points of ₹99 with recent launches of the KFC Chicken Roll and KFC Snackers range in India in a bid to cater to Gen-Z consumers. The brand operates more than 800 restaurants in the country through its franchises.

“We also brought back exciting offers like Chicken Celebration Week, Leg Piece Bucket, All in One Bucket in India; and Savoury Sawan in Sri Lanka. Building regional resonance, we launched a campaign in Chennai inspired by local pop culture,” he added. The company added that it has switched to recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable packaging across all its restaurants in India.

Meanwhile, Pizza Hut clocked 11 per cent system sales in Q2. It opened its 800th outlet in India earlier this year. Its restaurants are operated through its franchise partners, Devyani International and Sapphire Foods. On an aggressive expansion spree, the brand had added 200 outlets in 2022 and expects to touch the 1,000 outlets-mark by next year.