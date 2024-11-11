Devyani International, leading franchise of QSR brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut, posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4.92 crore in Q2FY25 compared to net profit of ₹32.82 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. However, consolidated revenue from operations grew by 49 per cent to ₹1,222.15 crore in the quarter under review.

The company also announced that it has secured Exclusive Master Franchise rights for three new QSR brands which include TeaLive, New York Fries and Sanook Kitchen.

“Each partnership is unique and shall help DIL to achieve its growth strategy. As DIL’s existing brands continue to drive store growth and introduce exciting new menu offerings, DIL broadens its offerings to include a new category of modern food & beverage choices by expanding its portfolio of brands,” it said in a statement.

While Tealive, is a Malaysian tea and beverage chain with over 900 outlets worldwide, New York Fries (NYF), is franchised by Recipe Unlimited, Canada’s largest multi-channel restaurant company, and is known for its iconic fresh-cut french-fries, loaded fries and hot dogs. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sanook Kitchen, specializes in authentic Thai and Asian cuisine.

Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman, Devyani International Limited said, “While we recognize the current subdued environment in the QSR industry, we are confident that the current headwinds are transient in nature.”

“We are happy to welcome new brands to DIL family, catering to youth categories such as handcrafted tea, fresh cut fries and authentic Thai & Asian cuisine. The new partnerships reflect our commitment to bringing diverse, high-quality contemporary food & beverages brands to our customers, while driving sustainable growth for DIL,” he said.

“With exclusive rights for these brands in India, DIL is consolidating its strategy of ‘FOOD ON THE GO’ and ‘HOUSE OF BRANDS’. We remain committed to our investments across DIL’s brand portfolio to broaden our reach, engage target consumers, and seize growth opportunities across the country. As firm believers in India’s growth story, we are well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities and delivering value to all our stakeholders,” Jaipuria added

