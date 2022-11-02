QSR chain KFC reported a system sales growth of 45 per cent in the third quarter in India. Yum! Brands Inc, which owns brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut, released its third quarter earnings on Wednesday and reported strong growth momentum for its brands in India.

System sales represents the total sales of all outlets that use a brand including company-owned and franchise restaurants.

Consumer centricity

“The quarter ending September witnessed a 45 per cent system sales growth for India and area countries. The business continued on a positive trajectory as we focused on customer centricity with product innovations, value & festive offers,” said Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India BMU (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives).

Currently, KFC operates over 600 stores in the country.

“We spiced-up our product portfolio with the launch of KFC Peri Peri Chicken featuring megastar Allu Arjun. We also introduced value offers celebrating festivals like Onam and Durga Puja, and a key milestone with the Special 15 Bucket – marking our presence across 150+ cities in India,” Chopra said.

Growing presence

The QSR brand also launched a collectible NFT- the ‘KFC BuckETH’ – a reimagined version of the iconic Bucket, featuring designs by budding Indian artists. “On our journey to grow with India, in India, we will continue to drive relevance for our consumers in a distinct KFC manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, the American fast-food corporation’s Pizza Hut clocked a growth of 51 per cent in terms of system sales in India.

Yum! Brands Inc also has a presence in India through its brand Taco Bell. In August, Burman Hospitality, the master franchise partner of Taco Bell in India, said that it plans to invest $100 million to take the total count of restaurants to 600 over the next few years.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit