KFC’s India Sahyog to support 100 eateries in Hyderabad

KFC’s India Sahyog, in association with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), will help about 100 local restaurants, food joints and eateries in Hyderabad improve their entrepreneurial skills.

KFC’s India Sahyog, which opened a Chapter for Hyderabad, has earlier organised such programme for eateries in Delhi and Bangalore.

“We would like to support local restaurants in Hyderabad to overcome challenges presented by a post Covid scenario. We would like to take the programme to more cities in the next rew months as part our plan to support 500 restaurants nationally by 2022,” Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, said in here a statement on Friday.