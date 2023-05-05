KFin Technologies Ltd, a tech-based financial services company, has registered a net profit of ₹57 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, as against ₹50.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, showing a growth of 12.1 per cent.

The firm reported a revenue of ₹183.1 crore in the quarter as against ₹181 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a marginal growth of 1.3 per cent.

For the financial year 2022-23, it registered a net profit of ₹195.74 crore (₹148.55 crore) on a revenue of ₹720 crore (₹639.51 crore).

“We invested in two new businesses – OneMoney and WebileApps – to tap the opportunities in the account aggregator industry and to consolidate our digital strengths,” Sreekanth Nadells, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KFin Technologies said in a statement on Friday.

