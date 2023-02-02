KFin Technologies Limited (KFintech) on Thursday announced the launch of its operations in GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

The technology-driven financial services platform has signed up with four GIFT city funds and two global funds in GIFT City, even as discussions are ongoing with other asset managers.

KFintech will hire over 600 employees, mainly locally, to service global clientele, a statement said.

Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO, KFin Technologies, said, “With IFSCA [International Financial Services Centres Authority] established with an intent to provide a world-class regulatory environment... and a holistic vision to promote ease of doing business in GIFT City, it’s an important step towards bringing back to Indian shores financial services transactions relatable to India. We will provide clients wishing to set up their presence in GIFT City with the required market infrastructure and services.”

“Indian asset managers have expanded their business globally and in GIFT City, in addition to foreign fund managers domiciling their funds in GIFT city. This has led to an increased requirement for fund management solutions and services to be administered from GIFT City,” he said.

KFintech services this client class with the help of an integrated technology platform offering RTA, fund accounting, digital, and allied administration services.

“Our IBU (IFSC business unit) in GIFT City will cater to this growing demand across alternatives, private wealth, and portfolio management services. With around 35 per cent of the market share in servicing alternative clients, our business is expanding locally and globally, “ he said.

KFintech provides end-to-end services for its clients across fund administration and transfer agencies.

The firm’s fund administration platform is a multi-geography, multi-currency investment management product. It covers around 50 asset classes and is tailored for fund accounting service providers.