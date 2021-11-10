Ki Mobility launches service solutions for EV aftermarket

Green miles to go and promises to keep
In a big boost to the evolving electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the country, Ki Mobility Solutions, a digital platform that operates India’s largest integrated multi-brand vehicle service brand myTVS, has entered the EV aftermarket space. It has launched a comprehensive digital mobility service platform for EVs.
Apart from a range of solutions for the EV aftermarket segment with a trained workforce of about 500 people across the country, Ki Mobility will also make available its 2,500 garages located across the country for the EV players to choose and set up charging stations for their customers.
Described as a first-of-its kind initiative by an aftermarket player in the EV space with such scale and size, eight EV companies that include manufacturers of electric two-wheelers (brands such as Okinawa and Boom Motors), three-wheelers, LCVs and cars, have signed up with Ki Mobility for aftermarket support to their customers.
“It is a milestone moment from an aftermarket industry perspective,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, Ki Mobility Solutions, part of TVS Automobile Solutions.
“Traditionally, the automotive industry is defined as dealership and independent aftermarket; purely differentiated by warranty and post-warranty services. But today digital and mobility technologies have provided the flexibility to blur the two lines, which were traditionally differentiated, and bring it into one so that an aftermarket player like Ki Mobility can provide both warranty and post-warranty solutions to electric vehicle manufacturers, he added.
The proposed model is expected to give some of the manufacturers the flexibility to divide sales and service even in the warranty space to achieve scale across the country. “This means EV companies can have sales-only dealerships, sales-and-service dealerships and also dedicated service network across the country through Ki under the brand name of myTVS and thereby ensuring quality service support,” said Raghavan.
Ki Mobility’s range of solutions include service at home, emergency breakdown-cum-battery assistance, vehicle delivery at home, parts delivery at home, connected service through cloud-based diagnostics, insurance and cashless collision support, mobility charging stations (where and when needed) and wide service network infrastructure to house charging stations and service touch points across 250 towns.
