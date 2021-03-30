Kia EV6 crossover, seen to be a ‘game changer,’ offer 510 km on a single charge

Kia Motors has showcased Kia EV6 that offers a long-range, zero-emissions with 800V ultra-fast charge and will be offered with a crossover SUV’s styling.

The EV6 is Kia’s first car based on itsdedicated new platform for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Based on Kia design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ – the crossover displays a future-oriented EV design characterized by high-tech details. It is powered exclusively by electric energy, with a choice of multiple long-range, zero-emissions powertrain configurations. The 800V charging capability means EV6 can go from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in just 18 minutes, while the GT version can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 260 km/h.

The EV6 is the first dedicated BEV produced by Kia using the all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and forms the first part of Kia’s transition to the new era of electrification under the new brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’.

Kia plans to strengthen its EV lineup with 11 new BEV models by 2026 – seven built on E-GMP architecture, and four derivative EVs based on the existing models.

“EV6 is the embodiment of the new Kia. It is born to inspire every journey, through bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies, and exciting electric performance,” Ho Sung Song, Kia’s President & CEO said in a statement from Seoul.

“EV6 also represents the beginning of Kia’s long-term commitment to sustainable mobility, accelerating the transition not only to clean transportation, but also products, materials and manufacturing.”

The EV6 will be produced in South Korea and go on sale in select global markets in the second half of 2021, with online reservations beginning from March 30 in some markets.

Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center, elaborated: “EV6, as the first dedicated Kia EV, is a showcase of human-centred, progressive design and electrified power. With EV6, we aim to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes while providing a dedicated EV aiming to define our future.”