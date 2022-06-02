Kia EV6 over-booked 3 times the number planned for sale this year

Kia India is overwhelmed with bookings for its electric vehicle EV6 even before it announced the price on Thursday. With the first lot of 100 vehicles scheduled to be delivered in September-October, the company said it will try and meet the excess demand ‘as soon as possible’. .

The company launched its first electric car EV6 priced at ₹59.95 lakh for the GT Line and ₹64.95 lakh for the GT Line AWD (prices ex-showroom, India).

To be sold as completely built unit (CBU), the company had earlier announced that it will deliver only 100 units of the EV6 within this year, but since its bookings started on May 26, Kia India has received 355 bookings, which is 3.5 times the planned number for 2022.

“We will try and deliver the rest of the vehicles as soon as possible, which we will confirm about within the next two weeks to the customers. We have requested the headquarters to deliver as many more units as they can to India within this year,” MyungSik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India told BusinessLine on the sidelines of the EV6 launch here.

Local assembly

When asked about the local assembly of these vehicles in India, Sohn said that Kia has not decided on that, but since it wanted to bring the global model as soon to India, it has launched the EV6 as a CBU.

Kia is also evaluating other EVs for the Indian market and confirmed its plans of developing an India centric EV in RV body type to be launched by 2025. The parent company Kia Corporation will also invest around $22.22 billion in its business operations over the next five years globally.

“We are deciding on our overall strategy right now—which cars? Globally, we are launching 14 battery powered EVs (BEVs) by 2027 across global markets. Some will come to India as well. Currently th company is still deciding which ones will come, which ones will be manufactured here as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and which ones as a CBU. And once we finalise that we will announce on the investment, too,” Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said.

To sell 1.2 m BEVs by 2030

A part of the $22.22 billion investment will be made in developing products that will be sold in India and in setting up infrastructure, the company added. Globally, the Korean company aspires to sell 1.2 million BEVs by 2030, aligning with the company’s Plan S strategy first announced in 2020.