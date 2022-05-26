Kia forays into EV space, launches EV6 car

×

Deliveries from June; 100 customers to get cars in 2022

Automobile company Kia showcased an ‘all-electric’ EV6 car here on Thursday.

The vehicle will be delivered to 100 customers on a first-come-first-served basis. Imported as a completely built unit (CBU), the car is scheduled to launch in the country in the first week of June.

Built on Kia’s dedicated EV platform (the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the e-car marks the company’s foray into the electric vehicle segment.

Features

The India version of the EV6 comes with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. On a single full charge, the car can travel up to 528 km. It is claimed that the vehicle can advance from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.

The Kia EV6 hosts multiple convenience features including Panoramic Dual 31.24 cm (12.3”) Curved Displays, a Meridian Premium Sound System with 14 Speakers, remote folding seats, and an Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display.

The car comes equipped with eight airbags as standard, along with all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), a Brake Assistant System (BAS), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) and front and rear parking sensors.

Connected technology

“The Kia EV6 also features the latest version of the connected car system ‘Kia Connect’, featuring more than 60 connected features, which keep the car accessible to its owners even remotely,” a Kia executive said.

The car will be available in India in a choice of five exterior colours – Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.