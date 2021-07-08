Kia, Hyundai Motor tie up with Next Hydrogen to develop alkaline water electrolysis system

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Kia Corporation and Hyundai Motor Company have signed a memorandum of understanding with Next Hydrogen Corporation, a Canadian company specialising in water electrolysis technology, bolstering efforts to usher in cost-effective production of clean hydrogen.
The companies will jointly develop an alkaline water electrolysis system and its related stack for the purpose of generating green hydrogen economically and exploring new business opportunities and technological applications.
Today it is expensive and time consuming to produce clean hydrogen. Kia, Hyundai Motor and Next Hydrogen are looking to improve the price competitiveness of clean hydrogen in consideration of regional climate and environmental characteristics, according to a statement from Seoul.
The newly developed stack will use Kia and Hyundai Motor’s component technology related to electrodes, bipolar plates and current collectors, combined with Next Hydrogen’s design technology. A pilot test is planned for next year, and the companies will also explore potential technological applications and commercial arrangements.
“We are pleased to partner with Next Hydrogen specialising in water electrolysis technology. This partnership is a leap forward for our hydrogen business and will be our first step in the alkaline water electrolysis market,” said Jae-Hyuk Oh, Vice-President and Head of Energy Business Development Group at Hyundai Motor Group.
“Next Hydrogen’s innovative water electrolysis stack design technology is an ideal solution for enabling the economical production of green hydrogen,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen.
Green hydrogen is produced using water electrolysis, powered by renewable energies such as offshore wind. Hailed as the “fuel of the future” for its eco-friendliness, green hydrogen has the potential to revolutionise the world’s industrial and transport sectors.
