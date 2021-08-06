Kia India fastest to surpass 300,000 sales

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Kia India became the fastest to achieve 300,000 sales in the domestic automotive market.
The brand sold the first one lakh units by July 2020, within a year of starting operations in the country. The next lakh were sold by January 2021, and the third by August 2021, a notably high adoption rate amongst Indian customers.
Seltos, the brand’s flagship product, remains the highest sales contributor with a 66 per cent share while Sonet adds 32 per cent to the sales. The brand sold 7310 units of its premium offering, the Carnival.
Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India, said in a statement, “300,000 sales for Kia India is a strong affirmation of customer acceptance and their confidence in the brand and its offerings. Despite testing times, the Indian market has shown a strong rebound in demand. Our extensive sales, after-sales service network, and pre-emptive measures like an end-to-end digitised sales process, helped us minimize business risks and perform against all odds.”
“The trust and love of our customers keeps the entire Kia India team motivated and I am sure that the next one lakh milestone will be achieved much faster,” he added.
The brand aims to expand its footprint from the current 300 to 360 touchpoints, covering 90 per cent of the Indian market, including tier 3, 4, and upcountry markets. The brand has created a Phygital framework wherein digital channels complement the efforts of its dealer partners.
Kia’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur employs over 13,000 employees. Over the last two years, Kia has invested over $2 billion, inclusive of the vendor park near the plant. The Anantapur plant is equipped with over 450 robots and artificial intelligence and environment-conscious techniques including 100 per cent water recycling.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...