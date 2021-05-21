Kia India, KMC extend support to Andhra Pradesh in Covid fight

Kia India has contributed ₹5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority to support the efforts made to check the second wave of Covid-19.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, handed over the fund transfer document to YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Shim said, “The surge in cases during the second wave of Covid-19 has taken all of us by surprise. As Kia India, we thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its tireless efforts in preventing the spread of virus and extend our support of ₹5 crore in the fight against the pandemic.”

During the first wave of Covid-19, Kia had joined hands with the State in the fight against the pandemic and had donated ₹2 crore of CSR funds to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

KMC Constructions Limited has contributed ₹1.5 crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund towards Covid containment measures. KMC Managing Director Mekapati Vikram Reddy and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy handed over the demand draft for the donation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.