Kia India, KMC extend support to Andhra Pradesh in Covid fight

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Kia India has contributed ₹5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority to support the efforts made to check the second wave of Covid-19.
Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, handed over the fund transfer document to YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Shim said, “The surge in cases during the second wave of Covid-19 has taken all of us by surprise. As Kia India, we thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its tireless efforts in preventing the spread of virus and extend our support of ₹5 crore in the fight against the pandemic.”
Also read: Kia India launches refreshed Seltos, Sonet
During the first wave of Covid-19, Kia had joined hands with the State in the fight against the pandemic and had donated ₹2 crore of CSR funds to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.
KMC Constructions Limited has contributed ₹1.5 crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund towards Covid containment measures. KMC Managing Director Mekapati Vikram Reddy and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy handed over the demand draft for the donation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...