Kia India forays into EV segment, drives in EV6 priced at ₹60 lakh

Kia India on Thursday launched its first electric car EV6 priced at ₹59.95 lakh for the GT Line and ₹64.95 lakh for the GT Line AWD (prices ex-showroom, India).

The company said it has received 355 bookings which is 3.5 times the planned numbers (100 units) for 2022.

It said it is evaluating other electric vehicles (EVs) for the Indian market and confirmed its plans of developing an India-centric EV in RV body type to be launched by 2025.

The parent company of Kia India, Kia Corporation, will also invest around $22.22 billion in its business operations over the next five years. A part of this investment will be made in developing products that will be sold in India and in setting up infrastructure, it said.

India plans

The announcement aligns with Kia Corporation’s global vision of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. Kia Corporation will be launching 14 battery powered EVs (BEVs) by 2027 across global markets in a big step towards increasing focus on sustainable mobility globally.

“The diverse customer base of India inspires us, and our strategy is to be in sync with their aspirations, and our efforts are targeted towards fulfilling the evolved customers’ needs. Now, we are ready for the next phase of our India journey with our investment in R&D, manufacturing, and development of EV infrastructure in India," Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India, said.

Sustainable EVs

Globally, the Korean company aspires to sell 1.2 million BEVs by 2030. The above targets align with the company’s Plan S strategy first announced in 2020. Kia Corporation is targeting a 6.6 per cent global EV market share and 25 per cent share of its sales from eco-friendly vehicles by the end of 2025.

"We will offer futuristic and sustainable BEVs developed ground up to offer matchless in-cabin experience, long-range to reduce range anxiety and the same thrill of driving as our other products. Our EV announcement for the country which includes an India centric BEV in RV body type to be launched in 2025 is a testament to our commitment towards India and our new-age Indian customers by providing them with a sheer electric performance in the future," Park said.

The aggressive push from the Indian government towards a sustainable future of the country supports the company's move to EVs, an industry which is still at the nascent stage in the country, he added.