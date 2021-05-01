Kia India launches refreshed Seltos, Sonet

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Kia India has launched refreshed editions of Seltos and the Sonet, in India on Saturday with multiple new features.
It has also introduced Paddle Shifters in both the newly refreshed Seltos and Sonet.
Apart from this, the company also announced debut of the revolutionary iMT Technology on the refreshed Seltos, which is will be available in the 1.5 Petrol HTK+ variant. Looking at the market demand, Kia India has also introduced yet another premium variant on the refreshed Seltos – 1.4T-GDI Petrol GTX (O). In case of refreshed Sonet, the most popular HTX trim will now be available with Automatic options – HTX 7DCT (1.0T-GDI Petrol) and HTX 6AT (1.5 Diesel).
The company has introduced the refreshed Seltos and Sonet at a starting price of ₹9,95,000 (ex-showroom) and ₹6,79,000 (ex-showroom) respectively.
Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India in a statement said, “The refreshed editions of Seltos and Sonet mark the first steps towards our transformation in India and reiterate our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products, services and their experiences with the brand. The evolving needs of the customers are at the heart of our product strategy. Since launch, the Seltos and Sonet have been creating benchmarks in their respective segments, and with the additional variants, safety and convenience features, we are taking the game a notch higher. I am confident that Indian customers will keep showering their love on our products, and with these refreshed versions, we are ready to win India’s heart once again.”
One of the key highlights of refreshed editions of Seltos and Sonet, is the introduction of ‘Paddle Shifters’ which helps the driver in quick gear shifting, allowing them to get a sportier and more responsive driving experience. Paddle shifters will now be available in the GTX+ 1.5D 6AT and 1.4T-GDI 7DCT variants in the refreshed Seltos, and in all automatic variants in refreshed Sonet.
After the successful launch of iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) in Sonet and recognizing its very high market acceptance, the company has decided to expand the availability of this new age technology on Seltos as well. Now, the refreshed Seltos will feature the segment-first iMT and will be available in the 1.5 Petrol HTK+ variant. The new-aged iMT technology is a technological breakthrough from Kia that offers fatigue-free driving thanks to the absence of a clutch pedal and still gives the same driver control as a conventional manual transmission. The iMT variant of the refreshed Seltos now comes with a Sunroof; Beige and Black interiors and Fully Automatic Air Conditioner with silver garnish add to the modernity of its interiors.
The refreshed Seltos will be available across 16 variants and the refreshed Sonet will be available across 17 variants.
