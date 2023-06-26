Kia India on Monday said it is recalling 30,000 units of Carens, its multi-purpose vehicle under the ‘Voluntary Recall campaign’ for a software update.

“The recall campaign has been initiated to inspect any potential error in the cluster booting process that may cause the cluster to go blank. During this campaign, the company will take utmost care to minimise inconvenience to customers throughout this campaign,” Kia India said in a statement.

The company will directly reach out to the owners of the concerned vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign. Customers of the affected vehicles would be required to contact their respective Kia authorised dealers to schedule an appointment, it said.

“As a responsible corporate, the company conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by Kia’s global standard. The company has initiated the recall campaign for vehicle inspection and, if required, a free-of-cost software update. Kia India is committed to offering an evolved brand experience to their customers by providing a superlative ownership experience,” it added.

