Kia introduces Seltos anniversary limited edition

Kia Motors India has launched the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country.

The limited edition Kia Seltos will be available in the HTX trim starting at ₹13,75,000 (ex-showroom, pan India). It comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos including Tusk Shape Skid plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Tangerine Fog Lamp Bezel, 17” Raven Black Alloy Wheels with Tangerine Centre cap, Black One tone Interiors, Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern and more, making it more rugged, stylish and distinctive.

In addition, it has remote engine start for manual transmission and the length of this car is increased by 60mm over the regular Seltos. It is offered in both petrol and diesel engines.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said: “The launch of Seltos in 2019 laid a strong foundation for Kia as a brand in the country. The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition not only celebrates its success in the country but also the love that we have received from our customers in India.”

The interior of the anniversary edition Seltos is accentuated with Black One tone interiors and the Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern gives this car a sturdier look from inside as well.