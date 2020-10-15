Kia introduces Seltos anniversary limited edition

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
Kia Motors India has launched the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country.
The limited edition Kia Seltos will be available in the HTX trim starting at ₹13,75,000 (ex-showroom, pan India). It comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos including Tusk Shape Skid plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Tangerine Fog Lamp Bezel, 17” Raven Black Alloy Wheels with Tangerine Centre cap, Black One tone Interiors, Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern and more, making it more rugged, stylish and distinctive.
In addition, it has remote engine start for manual transmission and the length of this car is increased by 60mm over the regular Seltos. It is offered in both petrol and diesel engines.
Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said: “The launch of Seltos in 2019 laid a strong foundation for Kia as a brand in the country. The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition not only celebrates its success in the country but also the love that we have received from our customers in India.”
The interior of the anniversary edition Seltos is accentuated with Black One tone interiors and the Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern gives this car a sturdier look from inside as well.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
The investment strategy is close to that of value/contra or opportunities funds
Removing joint holders in mutual fund accounts/folio can be done in specific situations, but adding joint ...
I am a 53-year-old home-maker. I made lump-sum investments in some equity funds in 2018 under the growth ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...