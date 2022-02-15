Kia launches Carens starting at ₹8.99 lakh

Kia India on Tuesday has launched the seven-seater, three-row recreational vehicle, Carens priced between ₹8.99 lakh and ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Carens’ Premium Smartstream 1.5 Petrol 6MT (manual transmission) variant is priced at ₹8.99 lakh and it is offered in 19 variants, available in dive trims, three engine and three transmission options. Kia India has already received 19,089 bookings for the Carens in a month since the bookings opened on January 14, the company said.

“The Carens is a true Kia, offering best in class features, immaculate design and practicality, a wide range of variant choices at a compelling price point. The pricing offers us an opportunity to cater to an even more diverse set of our customers. We will enhance our production to meet this increased demand,” Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India, said at a virtual launch.

Other features

The fourth vehicle from Kia’s (India) stable is available in five trim levels — Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus and comes in seven-seater configurations from Premium to Luxury trims, with the Luxury Plus trim offering both six and seven-seater configurations.

Also, the Carens comes with ‘10 Hi-safety package’, which includes six-airbags, DBC, VSM, HAC, ESC and all-wheel disc brakes, to name a few, comes standard on all five trim levels. It is offered with three engine options — Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel, mated with three transmissions — 6MT, 7DCT, or 6AT.

“We are confident also that our customers will have a wonderful ownership experience of the Carens, which incurs maintenance cost starting from as low as 37 paisa per kilometre. The value proposition offered would make this a vehicle of choice for modern Indian families,” Park added.