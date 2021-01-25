Kia Motors achieves a new sales milestone in India

Kia Motors India has become the fastest carmaker to achieve 200,000 units of domestic sales within 17 months of commencing operations.

After registering 100,000 units in July 2020, the brand has reported sales of the second 100,000 units within a record 6-months’ time.

The maker of Seltos, Sonet and Carnival, have successfully dispatched 200,000 Kia vehicles in India within seventeen months of sales operations. The top-end variants, i.e. above GTX variants for the Seltos and Sonet and the Limousine variant for the Carnival, have accounted for nearly 60% of total cars sold, reinforcing Kia’s premium and feature-rich appeal.

Leading the connected car revolution in India, Kia has sold over 106,000 UVO connected Kia vehicles on the road summing up to a humongous 53% of it’s total sales. One out of every two Kia cars sold now has connected car features.

Kia has consistently featured in the top 5 automakers list with three products in the portfolio. Seltos leads Kia with 149,428 units, followed by the Sonet (45,195 units) launched in September 2020 and Carnival (5409 units).

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “In just over a year of sales operations, Kia has emerged as India’s youngest automobile disruptor and one of the best-selling automobile brands in the country. We are grateful for the response that the Kia brand has received, and we will continue to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry with path-breaking design innovation, cutting-edge technology and unique customer experiences.”

Kia’s manufacturing plant in Anantapur is running on two-shift operations and given the increasing demand for Kia cars; the brand is evaluating operating in three shifts to meet them. Kia also aims to fully utilize the capacity of 300,000 units per annum at its manufacturing unit by 2022.