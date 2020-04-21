Kia Motors announces measures to support dealers amidst Covid-19 pandemic

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
Kia Motors India has announced several measures to support its dealer partners in the current difficult times of Covid-19.
The company announced a programme to help its dealers steer through the challenging phase, which includes multiple initiatives to sustain and improve cash flow to its dealer partners.
After evaluating the current situation, it looked at various areas of the business where it can support its dealer partners. It plans to lend support in interest cost of dealer stock, including vehicles in physical and transit stock.
Unutilised dealer funds lying with the company have already been remitted back to the dealer’s current account. All the accepted Service Claims for warranty have been credited to dealers’ accounts. The company has announced priority clearance within 15 days post lockdown for all dealer invoices.
Kook-Hyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO, Kia Motors India, in a statement said, “Our dealer partners are one of the key pillars of growth for us and form a foundation for Kia to connect with the consumers in the country. We are committed to offer our continued support in these testing times, and will undertake all necessary steps to help them navigate through the situation together with us. Dealer viability and stability is at the core of this programme and we hope to spread positivity through it.”
To promote online sales, Kia Motors India plans to take up multiple initiatives, in addition to encourage customers to book their Kia cars online and reduce physical interaction points.
Kia has suspended operations at all its offices and dealerships, and extended the period of free warranty service by two months for its customers. The company donated ₹2 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, along with one lakh masks to the government for its Covid-19 initiatives.
