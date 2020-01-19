Kia Motors eyes full capacity utilisation with slew of new models

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
South Korean automaker Kia Motors plans to keep rolling out new models at regular intervals in India as it aims to fully utilise its current installed production capacity of 3 lakh units by March 2022, a senior company official said.
The company, which has got to a flying start in the country with its first product Seltos, aims to bring in two more models this year.
It will drive in luxury multi purpose vehicle Carnival at Auto Expo, followed by a compact SUV later during the year.
Similarly, the company would also look at bringing in two more products next year as well.
“We have already stated that we will keep introducing a new model every six months. Our first goal right now is to fully exhaust the installed production capacity,” Kia Motors India Head Marketing and Sales Manohar Bhat told PTI here.
It should take around 4-5 models from the company’s stables to achieve the target in 2022, he added.
Kia Motors’ manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh has an installed production capacity to roll out 3 lakh units per annum on a three shift basis.
The company is currently running two shifts at the plant.
Commenting on Carnival, which was showcased here, Bhat said the company would be creating a new segment with the model.
“Carnival is going to be our flagship model in India. There is no product like it in the country right now. It would meet the evolving needs of elite customers in the country,” Bhatt said.
Carnival will be powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.9 km per litre.
“We will redefine the market place with this product as well as we did with Seltos. It will have BS-VI compliant engine right from the start,” Bhat said.
When asked to comment on sales expectations from the model, he added that the company is not looking at it from volume point of view, but wants to showcase its prowess in terms of quality and luxury.
The compact SUV model, which would be showcased at the Auto Expo and launched later during the year, would be more of a volume cruncher for the company, he added.
On sales network expansion, Bhat said the company is already present at 265 touchpoints across 160 cities.
Kia is now trying to consolidate in regions where it currently lags in terms of presence, he added.
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Will Budget 2020 hold out much for the multiple stakeholders in healthcare?The pharmaceutical industry, ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
SBI (₹318)The stock of SBI faced considerable selling pressure, and the price fell throughout last week.
Domestic consumption has been on a rough patch over the past few months and, like most FMCG players, Marico ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...