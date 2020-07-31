Kia Motors India achieves 1-lakh sales in 11 months

Seltos maker Kia Motors India on Friday said it has reached a milestone of one-lakh cumulative sales in the Indian market.

The company becomes the fastest automaker in India to reach this landmark in just 11 months since the launch of its debut car last year, a record number for any new entrant to achieve in such a short time, it said in a statement.

Kia Motors launched its first car in India, the Seltos, in August and immediately created a niche for itself.

“Reaching the one-lakh milestone with just two products, in a record eleven-month time, is a testament to our commitment to India. Today marks a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India and after the immense success of Seltos and Carnival, we are confident to keep up the positive momentum and lead the Indian automobile industry by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of the customers with the upcoming Kia Sonet,” Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said.

The Sonet, a compact SUV, is expected to be launched in September and its world premiere will be on August 7.

Equipped with many segment-first features along with the iconic Kia DNA, the Sonet will enable Kia Motors India to set new benchmarks in the compact-SUV segment, the company said.

Since its inception in the Indian market, it has been future-ready adhering to all safety norms and was the first automaker to introduce all BS-VI models in their portfolio.