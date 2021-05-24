Companies

Kia officially changes name in India

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 24, 2021

Announces new corporate name Kia India as a part of its new brand identity.

Kia India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Corporation, has announced its new corporate name Kia India as a part of its new brand identity and brand purpose of ‘Movement that Inspires.’

The name change which symbolises Kia becoming an enterprise that invests in and produces more than just vehicles to offer a long-range of sustainable mobility solutions. The brand has removed the word ‘Motors’ from its earlier name after ratification by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and will now function under the corporate identity of Kia India Private Limited. The company has changed its logo and name at its Anantapur manufacturing facility and will carry out the same at its dealership in a phase-wise manner.

In line with its brand re-launch, Kia India is breaking away from its traditional manufacturing-driven structure to a more purpose-driven business. The new brand purpose signifies Kia’s ambitious plans of leading the future mobility revolution in India with premium products. As part of its new brand identity, Kia India has also changed the brand logo.

