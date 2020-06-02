Kia Motors introduces refreshed Seltos with new features

Similar to the previous version of the Seltos, the refreshed version will continue to be available in two distinct design lines ― Tech Line, aimed at family-oriented customers, and GT Line, aimed at enthusiasts who are young at heart. The Seltos range is priced in the range of ₹9.89 lakh to the top-end model at ₹17.34 lakh ex-showroom.

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “The Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India. It laid a strong foundation for Kia in the country, and as a vehicle it has been a true game-changer in the Indian automobile industry. With the refreshed Seltos, Kia Motors India makes India’s favourite SUV even more attractive with new features and options.”

Further, based on market research and customer preferences, the company has also decided to discontinue its two variants ― Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTK, and GTX 7DCT.

The refreshed Seltos now comes equipped with 10 novel and exciting features related to safety, convenience, connectivity and design, over and above other key enhancements. In addition to this, many existing features in the higher variants of the successful SUV, such as the sunroof, are now available in lower variants too, setting new segment benchmarks and enhancing its class-leading performance.

s After the success of Kia India’s debut product Seltos SUV in India, the company has launched a newer and advanced version with new features, at a starting price of ₹9.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

