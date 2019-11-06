Kia Motors is now India’s fifth largest carmaker

Kia Motors India has sold 12,850 units of its SUV Seltos in October, bucking the slowdown in the automobile industry, and entered the top five carmakers’ list.

Since its launch in August, 26,840 units of Seltos were sold in about 70 days. With just a single product in the market, the company became India’s 5th largest auto manufacturer, said Kia.

Kia has already received over 60,000 bookings for Seltos till now and, to ensure timely delivery, it has started the second shift at its production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Korean automaker has ambitious plans for the Indian market.

The Kia plant in Andhra Pradesh has the capacity to make 300,000 units a year.

Founded in 1944, Kia, with over $47 billion in revenues, is Korea’s oldest automobile manufacturer and produces about 3 million vehicles a year across its 14 manufacturing and assembly operations in five countries.