Kia Motors is now ‘Kia’

Signalling a new brand philosophy and strategy, that seeks to focus on sustainability and electric mobility as well, The Korean automotive company, Kia has announced a new corporate name.

It has removed the ‘Motors’ from its name (previously ‘Kia Motors Corporation’) and plans to expand into new and emerging business areas by creating innovative mobility products and services to improve customers’ daily lives.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, in a statement said, “At Kia, we believe that transportation, mobility, and movement represent a human right. Our vision is to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities and societies globally. Today, we start putting this vision into action with the launch of our new brand purpose and strategy for the future.”

Brand slogan

Kia shared its brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires,’ that emphasises that movement is at the genesis of human development.

It plans to focus on popularising battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and reinforce its global product line-up with the introduction of seven new dedicated BEVs by 2027.

These new models will include a range of passenger vehicles, SUVs and MPVs across several segments, each incorporating industry-leading technology for long-range driving and high-speed charging from Hyundai Motor Group’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). New range could include car-sharing vehicles, low-floor logistics vehicles, and delivery vehicles.

The first of Kia’s next-generation BEVs will be revealed in the first quarter of 2021. This BEV will boast a crossover-inspired design that offers an electric driving range of over 500 km and a high-speed charging time of under 20 minutes. This will also be the first global model to bear Kia’s new logo.

With its growing range of BEVs, Kia is targeting a 6.6 per cent share of the global BEV market by 2025, and global annual sales of 500,000 BEVs by 2026.

Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years with a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Today, Kia is one of the biggest automakers globally.