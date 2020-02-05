Kia Motors launches Carnival at ₹25 lakh

Kia Motors India on Wednesday officially launched the Carnival multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in three different specifications at a starting price of ₹24.95 lakh.

While the Premium variant is priced at ₹24.95 lakh, the Prestige variant is priced at ₹28.95 and its Limousine variant at ₹33.95 (all ex-showroom prices).

On the first day of booking, the company received more than 1,400 bookings for the new car. Till date, it has received a total of more than 3,500 bookings.

The Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre VGT BS-VI diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed Sportsmatic transmission, a class-leading drivetrain engineered for smooth, effortless performance, the company said.

On the first day of the Auto Expo here, the company also unveiled the Sonet, a future global compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) from the brand.

The concept will be developed further ahead of a launch in the Indian market in the second half of 2020, Kia Motors India said. It will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra’s XUV300.

Some of the features of Sonet, include a 10.25-inch infotainment and navigation system with UVO Connect, a Bose premium audio system, and an intelligent manual transmission (iMT).

“When Kia launched in India two years ago, we came here to win the hearts of Indian customers. Today, I can say that our approach — to do more than simply build and sell great cars here — is bearing fruit. We have sought to understand Indian customers’ aspirations, and match them with best-in-class products and services," Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said.

The Kia Carnival is a clear example of this approach, he said. “As the Indian market evolves, we will continue to offer customers here the best and most innovative products and services,” Shim added.

Kia also showcased Seltos X-Line Concept, a bolder reinterpretation of the Seltos SUV. The X-Line Concept features a more assertive, rugged front design with a futuristic radiator grille. Further modifications have been made to the front and rear bumpers to make it look more distinguished, as well as the addition of a prominent skid plate, roof rack, and all-terrain-inspired body panels to elevate the personality of the car, the company added.

Seltos, the first product from the company, has seen good response from the Indian market. It has sold 55,000 units so far in a short span of time and is already one of the largest-selling SUVs.