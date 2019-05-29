Kia Motors’ mid-SUV to premiere on June 20

Should you still buy a Huawei phone?
The company’s recent run-in with the US has many users concerned
Kia Motors India will unveil its first mid-SUV (sports utility vehicle) in Delhi on June 20, according to Yong S Kim, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer of the company.
Kim said that Kia has set a target of launching a new car every 6-9 months.
With this, the company is planning to expand its portfolio to at least five vehicles by 2021.
Manohar Bhat, Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India, said the first mid-SUV (currently called by the code name SP2i) will be in the Indian market by September.
The company reached out to over 10,000 potential buyers across the country through its road shows.
The Kia mid-SUV will be manufactured at the 536-acre plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has an annual installed capacity of producing over three lakh vehicles and will create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region, he said.
To a query on the company’s dealership network plan for the country, Bhat said it will be answering the question in detail shortly.
However, the company will have the largest network for any first-time entrant into the Indian market, he said.
Kia Motors has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with eight banks in the country for consumer finance.
This will enhance the brand’s penetration in Tier-II, -III, and -IV markets, Bhat said.
