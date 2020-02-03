Kia Motors promises a ‘Carnival’ at New Delhi Auto Expo

Strap: To showcase 14 products, including electric vehicles

Kia Motors India is all geared up to showcase a wide range of its models, including Carnival luxury vehicle and globally showcase its compact SUV at the New Delhi Auto Expo.

In line with its pavilion theme, ‘Innovating Future’, Kia Motors India will give a glimpse of its next-gen mobility product. The brand will also showcase products and offer visitors immersive experience zones to highlight its technological proficiency.

Resonating with the brand’s ‘The Power to Surprise’ proposition, the Kia pavilion will further strengthen its promise to deliver products with technological prowess and world-class quality. The brand will showcase 14 products at its arena for enthusiasts visiting the Delhi Auto Expo 2020.

Clean mobility offerings

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “We are excited to be present for the second time at India’s biggest automotive event. Sticking to our promise of ‘The Power to Surprise’, we have a range of products that display Kia’s strengths in design, quality, technology and innovation. Also, the world will see for the first time our compact SUV concept at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020, demonstrating our priority towards India. Our presence and the showcase at the 15th Delhi Auto Expo 2020 is a display of our commitment to deliver products and services that will delight Indian customers and fans of the Kia brand.”

Along with the launch of the much awaited Kia Carnival and the global unveil of compact SUV concept, Kia will also showcase the rugged Kia Seltos X-Line concept with a complete exterior overhaul to heighten visitor interest. In addition to this, there will be a separate zone exhibiting futuristic technologies like Uvo Connect telematics system for connected car lovers. To further pique visitors’ interest, DRIVE WiSE — a virtual reality experience — will enable the audience to get a glimpse of the future of mobility.

Kia Motors will also be displaying clean mobility offerings from its stable, at the Expo, with the Soul EV and Niro EV. The Kia Soul EV made its global debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Motor Show and is fitted with a 64kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack offering around 450 km of range in single charge. The Kia Niro EV is a crossover electric SUV designed to push boundaries. Globally, the Niro EV is charging ahead in the electric revolution with its range of over 450 km, along with space, comfort, and versatility.

Kia Motors India will also showcase the 2019 Red Dot Award winner XCeed, the trend-setting crossover utility vehicle with high seating, agile handling and advanced technology, and the Stonic, a compact and stylish crossover utility vehicle.

Meerkat and Me

The company expects to engage with visitors with quirky activities involving the famous Meerkat. This will be 3 AR game created by Kia Motors India especially for Kia fans at the Expo, who would not just want to be spectators but also be a part of the action. One can also test his or her selfie skills by clicking one with Meerkat through a Kia AR Selfie filter. Kia fans across the country can also experience the Kia Pavilion through various digital promotions planned during the Auto Expo.

The Kia pavilion, spread across 3,150 sq m, is located at Hall No. 7.