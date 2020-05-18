Kia Motors resumes production at its Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India has resumed production at its manufacturing facility in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

It has put in place a comprehensive regimen of safety measures at its facility. Currently, the plant is operating a single shift and operations will begin in full force only once the Covid-19 situation normalises.

The company invested the initial few days to ready its facilities, putting all safety measures in place for the well-being of its employees and vendors. The manufacturing plant started functioning again on May 8 to cater to both domestic and export markets after its operations were suspended following the nationwide lockdown.

All the necessary permissions from the Andhra Pradesh Government and Anantapur local municipal corporation were taken before operations resumed at the Kia Motors India manufacturing facility.

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India, in a statement said, “As we resume production and bring processes back on track, we have introduced a comprehensive safety protocol to ensure a safe environment at our Anantapur plant to ensure all employees at our facility are protected. These are unprecedented conditions and we are committed to adapting to the new norms of the world while we work towards normalcy. Our initial focus is to keep our employees motivated, retain a positive outlook and deliver on our promises to our customers.”

He said “Kia Motors India priorities are to clear pending orders for the best-selling Seltos and luxurious Carnival, and also to prepare the line for the eagerly-anticipated compact SUV, Sonet. Our stakeholders, including suppliers and logistics partners, are all in-line with the current production and have assured us support in case we have to increase production volumes over the coming days.”

The Korean automotive company said it is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure physical distancing at the work environment. Health and hygiene measures such as sanitisation, distribution of masks, regular temperature checks, and medical check-up before entering the plant premises, etc. will be adhered to. In addition to this, the company is also taking various measures to ensure maximum safety of its employees:

Kia has taken up several initiatives to encourage online sales, thereby reducing physical interactions and maintaining social distancing at all times possible. A detailed guideline on dealership operations has been issued to maintain required hygiene and distancing protocols at its facilities to ensure the safety of customers and staff. As a step towards spreading awareness about the global pandemic, the brand also came up with the #RewindKia campaign, urging everyone to stay home and be safe.