Kia Motors rolls out the first Sonet from its Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India today rolled out the first customer Kia Sonet, compact SUV manufactured at its facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The Kia Sonet is the company’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ product that will be sold in various global markets similar to the segment-leading mid-SUV, the Kia Seltos. The company further announced that the commencement of mass production of the Sonet in India has been initiated after testing the vehicle for over 100,000 km in different climatic conditions and some of the most challenging terrains in India.

After success of the World Premiere held last month, Kia Motors is preparing to launch the Sonet in India on September 18. With this roll-out, Kia is looking at building India as the export hub for the Sonet to cater to the demand of over 70 markets globally.

Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India, said, “Today is a momentous day for Kia Motors India, as we officially roll-out the first Kia Sonet customer car. It is a matter of great pride that we have been able to stay true to our promise of ‘The Power to Surprise’ and bring in Sonet in time, despite the unprecedent challenges the world is facing today. Kia Sonet is the symbol of promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market and a testament to the passion and dedication of the employees at our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant who have worked relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted development of the new Sonet.”

Manufactured exclusively at Kia’s Anantapur plant, Kia Sonet marks the brand’s entry in the growing and competitive compact SUV segment. The company hosted its world premiere on August 7, which created a huge impact amongst the audience with its bold and dynamic design, high-quality interiors, 30+ segment-best features, a wide choice of powertrains and 57 UVO Connect features including voice assist.

Kia Sonet is a result of collaboration between the Indian and global Kia teams imbibing Indian elements in design with global standards of quality and performance.

Record bookings

The car has already gathered the record-breaking bookings of 6,523 units on the first day of booking opening.

Kia Motors India has launched two vehicles for Indian market – The Seltos and The Carnival.