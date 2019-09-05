Companies

KIA Motors to begin exports by end of September

PTI Chennai | Updated on September 05, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

(From left) Jongsoo Kim, COO, Kia Motors India; P Raveendran, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust and Jim Young Kim, MD, Glovis India Anantapur Pvt Ltd at the signing of MOU in Chennai on Thursday. Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

The Korean automobile maker, KIA Motors, would begin exports of mid-size sports utility vehicle Seltos later this month, a top official said here on Thursday.

The company will look at shipping at around 500 units to mid South America, KIA Motors Chief Operating officer Jong Soo Kim said.

As part of shipping it’s vehicles, the company officials exchanged documents with Chennai Port Trust authorities on Thursday.

Chennai Port Trust Chairman P Raveendran said the first shipment of Kia Motors was expected to begin by September 20.

